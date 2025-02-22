LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of LKQ worth $16,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $45,733,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,758 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in LKQ by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,609,000 after purchasing an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $19,889,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in LKQ by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,210,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 492,356 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $416,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,462 shares in the company, valued at $14,975,186.92. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $781,500. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

