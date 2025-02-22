Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Lumentum worth $15,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 36.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6,238.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vincent Retort sold 41,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $3,733,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,205,542.80. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,799.84. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,769 shares of company stock worth $6,446,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $73.35 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

