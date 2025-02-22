ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 248.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 9.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 15.0% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 78.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.32. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.45.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

