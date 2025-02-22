Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Matador Resources were worth $17,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after buying an additional 16,681 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 26.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 43.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 3.22.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.18 per share, with a total value of $110,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,410.18. This trade represents a 4.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,280.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,762.40. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,980 shares of company stock worth $165,988. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.