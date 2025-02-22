Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $120,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $111.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

