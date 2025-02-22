Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 367.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 878.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,919,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,368.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.3 %

MTD opened at $1,285.67 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,142.91 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,285.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,334.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

