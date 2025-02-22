Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,242 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 368,878 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $155,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,854 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 7,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $1,118,525.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,352 shares in the company, valued at $22,080,578.32. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,493,820 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.96.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $408.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $385.58 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

