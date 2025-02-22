Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $18,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 71.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of COOP opened at $110.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.74. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.01 and a 52-week high of $110.97.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $2,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,973,153.18. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.22.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

