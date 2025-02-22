MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MSA Safety were worth $18,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,939,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,658,000 after buying an additional 169,168 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 590,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,923,000 after buying an additional 150,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after buying an additional 26,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $29,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MSA Safety from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $158.30 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $153.79 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.79.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. Research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

