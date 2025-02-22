New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,053,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,111,000 after buying an additional 7,177,687 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,274,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,716,000 after buying an additional 2,585,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after buying an additional 165,440 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,565,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $3,213,383.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,885.42. This represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,435.59. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZI opened at $9.65 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

