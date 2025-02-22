New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in CRH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 245,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $2,335,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $100.26 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

