New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 360,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,976,000 after buying an additional 304,119 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at $27,888,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at $14,806,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 306,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after acquiring an additional 101,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 224,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after acquiring an additional 73,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total value of $1,406,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,192,209.28. The trade was a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 3.0 %

PATK opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.26. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $98.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.29.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $103.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.96.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

