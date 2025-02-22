New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 881.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Axos Financial by 325.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX opened at $66.02 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

