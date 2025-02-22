New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,698 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 23.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on STWD. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE STWD opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

