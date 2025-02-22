New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Price Performance

RAMP opened at $31.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,124.80 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,416,888.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

