New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,807 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of SHO opened at $10.64 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHO

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.