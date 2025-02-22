New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NARI. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Inari Medical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity

In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $165,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,289,449.90. The trade was a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $12,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,451,543.89. This trade represents a 45.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,000 shares of company stock worth $15,599,470 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

