New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,935 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in DoorDash by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 115,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $20,432,618.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,515. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $3,616,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 925,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,307,894.26. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,035 shares of company stock worth $142,357,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.45.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $199.94 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $215.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 740.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.56 and its 200 day moving average is $160.77.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

