New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

In related news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $56,220.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,159.96. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

