New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 424 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Alarm.com by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.66.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,181,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,955.20. This represents a 35.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,238,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,858.76. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

