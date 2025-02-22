New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,395 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,214,000 after purchasing an additional 358,449 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 385.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 421,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 334,445 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,581.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 227,334 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,760.2% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 208,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth about $5,406,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

