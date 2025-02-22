New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2,418.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

MTX stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $90.29.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.