Ntt Data (NTDTY) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ntt Data to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Ntt Data has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ntt Data’s peers have a beta of 2.78, meaning that their average stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ntt Data and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ntt Data 3.20% 5.16% 1.97% Ntt Data Competitors -621.74% -107.33% -15.73%

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ntt Data pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ntt Data pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 32.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

50.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ntt Data and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ntt Data $30.25 billion $923.70 million 28.23 Ntt Data Competitors $2.55 billion $160.10 million 89.21

Ntt Data has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Ntt Data is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ntt Data and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ntt Data 0 0 0 1 4.00 Ntt Data Competitors 340 2091 3173 119 2.54

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 25.12%. Given Ntt Data’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ntt Data has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Ntt Data beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ntt Data

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

