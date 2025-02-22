Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $3,741,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $128,221,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $180.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.81. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

