Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 153,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 77,143 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSBC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

OSBC opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $822.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Insider Transactions at Old Second Bancorp

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director Rocks Patti Temple bought 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $100,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,299.41. This represents a 43.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

