Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $17,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 40.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $103.18 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $89.08 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.08. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on OSK. Raymond James upped their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.23.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

