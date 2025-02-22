Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 113.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,818,000 after buying an additional 424,786 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,286,000 after acquiring an additional 261,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $43,559,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,166,000 after purchasing an additional 238,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 824,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,455,000 after purchasing an additional 197,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on OC shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,990.54. The trade was a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 4.0 %

OC stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $143.50 and a 1 year high of $214.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

