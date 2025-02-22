Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Position Decreased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 262,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $45,282.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,746.88. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.35 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of PDCO opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.79.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

