Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Post were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Post by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Post by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Post by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Post Stock Up 0.8 %

POST opened at $115.68 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average is $112.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, COO Jeff A. Zadoks sold 28,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,475,121.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,131,848.48. The trade was a 29.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $989,994.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,711.50. This trade represents a 23.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,045. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

