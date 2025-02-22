Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,807,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $308.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.14.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,140.28. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI stock opened at $273.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.58. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $307.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $450.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.