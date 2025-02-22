Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 815,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,269 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF worth $38,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Main Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 229,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 3,946.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 298,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 290,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,892,000.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTW opened at $48.17 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95.

About Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

