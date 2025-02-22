Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 149.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,028 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $41,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,855.0% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,357.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of ELF opened at $74.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.74. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

