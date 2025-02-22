Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $39.36 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of United Therapeutics worth $39,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total value of $2,882,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,743,122.70. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $9,781,722.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,134.22. The trade was a 83.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,164 shares of company stock valued at $45,398,793. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $361.10 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $214.75 and a one year high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.19.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.08.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

