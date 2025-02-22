Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $39.56 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $39,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $334.48 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $332.34 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.76 and a 200 day moving average of $412.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

