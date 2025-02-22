Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $40.17 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $40,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,337,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Watsco by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total transaction of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $498.12 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $380.58 and a one year high of $571.41. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.16.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 81.51%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

