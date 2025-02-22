Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $40.64 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $40,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ALK. Melius upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Melius Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of ALK stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 91,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $6,526,739.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,187.32. This trade represents a 81.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $149,683.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,109.20. This trade represents a 10.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,912,156. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

