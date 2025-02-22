Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,980 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of RB Global worth $38,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,378,000 after purchasing an additional 753,700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 808,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,014,000 after acquiring an additional 610,843 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,004 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 984,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after acquiring an additional 357,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,435,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,109,000 after acquiring an additional 354,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RBA opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $106.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price objective on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

