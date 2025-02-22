Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Consolidated Edison worth $41,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ED. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 2.6 %

ED stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.03%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

