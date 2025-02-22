Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Glaukos worth $40,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Glaukos by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,609,000 after buying an additional 207,338 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Glaukos by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 673,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,776,000 after buying an additional 119,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Glaukos by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,626,000 after buying an additional 98,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $12,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

In other news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,380.18. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $1,502,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,454.08. The trade was a 23.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $2,792,151. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $126.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 1.04. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $83.90 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

