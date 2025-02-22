Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 10,895 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 129.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

