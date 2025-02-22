Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 201 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $133.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.58 and its 200-day moving average is $139.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

