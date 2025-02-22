Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 261 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARM. Creative Planning raised its holdings in ARM by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 13.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 16.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 39.8% in the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

ARM opened at $144.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 4.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.22. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $85.61 and a 12 month high of $188.75.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

