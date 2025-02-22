Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 2,730 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,234 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 41.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 35.3% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 120.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

In other news, insider Linda B. Rutherford sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $132,405.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,534.40. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

