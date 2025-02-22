Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 344 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Owens Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.30.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $143.50 and a 52 week high of $214.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.43 and its 200 day moving average is $178.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,990.54. The trade was a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.