Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 4,018 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 166.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, FFG Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

