Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 15.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 35.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,793,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,486 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 64.0% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARGX. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair raised argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on argenx from $585.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $646.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.39.

argenx Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $644.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $643.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $586.56. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $349.86 and a twelve month high of $678.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of -732.36 and a beta of 0.58.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

