Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $58.45 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 115.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

View Our Latest Report on Brookfield Asset Management

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.