Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FENI opened at $29.86 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

