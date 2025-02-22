Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $890,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $25.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $27.11.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

