Principal Securities Inc. Buys 1,002 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $105.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

